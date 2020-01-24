colleges

n Guilford College women’s swimming senior Carolyn O’Halloran collected three individual wins as the Quakers fell 100-77 to Hollins University on Saturday afternoon. Guilford finished out its dual-meet schedule with a record of 8-3 which matches the program high for dual wins in a season set in 2007-08. O’Halloran paced the Quakers with wins in the 1,000-yard freestyle (12:17.19), 500 freestyle (6:16.97), and 100 freestyle (58.02). Her 1,000 freestyle time was the third-fastest in program history.

n The Guilford College track and field teams completed at the Finn Pincus Invitational on Saturday at Roanoke College. The meet featured a mix of NCAA Division II and III competition and produced program records for both Quaker teams. Freshman Julia Taylor set two records; she ran the 200m 28.43, eclipsing her 28.66 mark in Guilford’s last meet. In the 400m, she clocked a 1:04.86. That time bettered the 1:06.19 set by Sommer Fanney two years ago.

n The Elon men’s tennis team came up short against No. 4 North Carolina on Saturday, 4-0 in Chapel Hill. The Phoenix will end the weekend with a 10 a.m. match against Old Dominion at Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center today. Elon fell to 0-3 for the season.

nba

n The Dallas Mavericks on Saturday acquired 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State for a second-round draft pick this year. The Mavericks needed help on their front line after starting center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon, ending his season.

Tags

Load comments