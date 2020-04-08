college basketball
n N.C. State has accepted a recommendation for its NCAA case involving recruiting violations tied to former one-and-done star Dennis Smith Jr. to go through the new independent investigation process for complex cases. In a statement Wednesday, Chancellor Randy Woodson questioned whether the school “can receive an objective or fair hearing” in a typical infractions-committee route. Woodson said the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) is “the only remaining option.” The NCAA created the IARP following reform proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in the wake of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball. Rulings cannot be appealed.
n DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA on Wednesday. Coleman-Lands played in all 32 games last season and led the Blue Demons with 63 3-pointers while averaging 11.1 points. He was limited to nine games the previous season because of a broken left hand in his first year competing at DePaul.
