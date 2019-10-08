colleges

n Elon junior Adel Vadkerti had her best round of the Chris Banister Golf Classic in Glencoe, Ala., on Tuesday, shooting a three-under 69 to finish tied for third. As a team, the Phoenix placed fifth with a three-round total of 928. Troy held off Murray State to win the team title with a 901. The Racers took the runner-up trophy with a 905. Murray State’s Raeysha Surendran was the tournament champion with a three-under 213.

n Guilford College’s Christian Ritter hit .308 with 10 kills and 13 digs to lead the Quakers to a 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-23) volleyball win over victory over visiting N.C. Wesleyan on Tuesday night.

gymnastics

n Simone Biles won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on Tuesday as the United States retained its women’s team all-around title. It was Biles’ 15th career gold and broke a tie with Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina for the most medals overall by a woman at the world championships. She’s now two short of Vitaly Scherbo’s all-time record of 23 among men or women. The U.S. team beat second-place Russia by 5.801 points and win its seventh consecutive team title.

