colleges
n Elon football coach Tony Trisciani on Tuesday announced the addition of Mario Acitelli to his staff. Acitelli joins the Phoenix after spending the 2019 season in the ACC with North Carolina. Acitelli will serve as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. He replaces Tony Lucas on staff, who left as Elon’s running backs coach and special teams coordinator to be the running backs coach at Old Dominion. With the change, Clay Browning continues as the team’s recruiting coordinator while shifting from tight ends to coach the team’s running backs.
MLB
n Free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves reached an $18 million, one-year deal Tuesday that puts him on the team he helped beat in the playoffs last October. Ozuna hit .429 with two home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in their five-game win over the Braves in the NL Division Series. Ozuna, 29, hit .241 with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs last season. His low batting average was something on an oddity because he ranked among the major league leaders in the highest percentage of hard-hit balls, according to Statcast. On Monday, the Braves signed former AL Cy Young Award winner and longtime Seattle ace Felix Hernández to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league spring training.
NBA
n The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired veteran forward Trevor Ariza from the Sacramento Kings. Portland also gets Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan from the Kings in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks. Ariza, a 15-year NBA veteran who was on the Lakers’ 2009 NBA championship team, has averaged 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds with the Kings this season. He has also played with New York, Orlando, Houston, New Orleans and Phoenix over his career, averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 1,043 games.
tennis
n Top-ranked doubles player Robert Farah was suspended by the International Tennis Federation on Tuesday pending a disciplinary hearing into his positive doping test. The ITF formally imposed the suspension hours after the Australian Open began. Farah had been due to play in Melbourne with long-time doubles partner Juan Sebastian Cabal until announcing his doping case last week. The pair won the last two Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.