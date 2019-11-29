PrO basketball
n The Charlotte Hornets on Friday assigned guard Cody Martin to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Martin was expected to be available for the Swarm’s game against the Capital City Go-Go on Friday night in Washington, D.C. Martin, a rookie, has appeared in 16 contests with the Hornets this season, averaging 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.8 minutes per game.
soccer
n FIFA banned Brazilian soccer official Ricardo Teixeira for life on Friday for taking millions of dollars in bribes, four years after he was indicted by American federal prosecutors. In a judgment by the FIFA ethics committee, Teixeira, 72, was found guilty of taking bribes linked to commercial contracts for South American competitions from 2006-12. Teixeira was also fined $1 million, but it is unclear how FIFA can enforce payment. He is also being formally implicated in a decade-old World Cup kickback scandal.
