college volleyball
n The UNCG volleyball team (7-10, 1-2) snapped a six-match losing streak by picking up its first Southern Conference victory of the season on Wednesday, defeating The Citadel 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-22) at Fleming Gymnasium. Junior Maria Esch posted a game-high 12 kills along with a team-best 11 digs. The Spartans will return to action on Saturday when they host Wofford in a 5 p.m. start.
pro tennis
n Andy Murray won consecutive singles matches for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in January while U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu won her 15th in a row at the China Open on Wednesday in Beijing. Murray, 32, beat British countryman Cameron Norrie 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 6-1 to make the singles quarterfinals at a tournament for the first time in 12 months.
n Novak Djokovic, coming off an injury, needed only two sets and 95 minutes to defeat Japanese wild-card entry Go Soeda 6-3, 7-5 and reach the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Wednesday in Tokyo. Djokovic, who is 42-8 this season with three titles in four finals, has a day off today. He next faces Lucas Pouille in the quarterfinals after the Frenchman beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 6-2.
