UNCG 71
VMI 68
Why the Spartans won: Trailing by 11 with eight minutes to go, the Spartans went on an 18-4 run to close out the game against the Keydets, sparked mostly by their great defense. The Spartans’ defense ranks among the best in the Country, and it did a good job of frustrating the Keydets down the stretch, holding VMI scoreless for a nearly four-minute stretch from 8:26 to 4:43. On the offensive end during that stretch, Angelo Allegri had a key couple of possessions for UNCG. Allegri cut a seven-point deficit to a one-point deficit with an and-1 and a transition three-pointer on back-to-back possessions. The key play came with 33-seconds remaining, when James Dickey grabbed an offensive rebound, made the layup and got fouled. He would go on to knock down the free throw and give the Spartans the lead and the win.
Key performers: Spartans: Isaiah Miller 23 points, 8 rebounds; Angelo Allegri 11 points, 3 rebounds; Kyrin Galloway 10 points, 10 rebounds.Keydets: Travis Evee 16 points, 4 rebounds; Garrett Gilkeson 13 points, 4 rebounds; Sean Conway 13 points, 5 rebounds.
Notable: The win is the sixth straight for the Spartans, the longest winning streak of the season for them. ... UNCG has won the last seven meetings between these two schools. ... Dickey only needs 11 more rebounds to set a new school record for rebounds. ... Miller is only five steals away from setting a new school record for steals. ... UNCG will celebrate their seniors on Wednesday, who recently became the winningest class in school history.
Records
Spartans: 23-6, 13-3 SoCon
Keydets: 8-21, 3-13 SoCon
Up next
Spartans: vs. Furman, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Keydets: vs. Chattanooga, 7 p.m. Wednesday
