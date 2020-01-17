UNCG 54

Western Carolina 43

Why the Spartans won

The Spartans shot 44% from three, while holding the Catamounts to 13% shooting from three.

Key performers

Catamounts: Tembre Moats 16 points, 5 rebounds; Lauren LaPLant 10 points.

Spartans: Te’Ja Twitty 9 points 12 rebounds; Cece Crudup 7 points, 3 rebounds.

Notable

The Spartans secured their eighth straight win overall and their 10th straight win at home.

Records

Catamounts: 3-15, 0-3 SOCON

Spartans: 14-4, 3-0 SOCON

Up next

Catamounts: at Wofford, 7 p.m. Thursday

UNCG: at Furman, 7 p.m. Thursday

