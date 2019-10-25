South Florida 45
East Carolina 20
GREENVILLE — Jordan Cronkrite rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns and South Florida defeated East Carolina 45-20 on Saturday.
The Bulls (4-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) rushed for 347 yards including 99 and a touchdown from Jah’Quez Evans. Jordan McCloud was 9-of-12 passing with two touchdowns. Kirk Rygol added another TD pass.
The Pirates (3-5, 0-4) got a 100-yard kickoff return from Tyler Snead to start the game, but the Bulls then scored touchdowns on five of their seven first-half drives, including three straight to end the second quarter. Two of the first-half scores came after turnovers as the Bulls took a 35-10 lead.
The Bulls outgained the Pirates 525-324. including a 347-102 advantage on the ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.