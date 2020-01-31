Samford 56
UNCG 42
Why the Spartans lost
The Spartans couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end, shooting 26% from the field and only 7% from deep, knocking down one shot from beyond the arc for the whole game. While the Spartans only trailed by seven entering the fourth quarter, a 13-1 run by Samford midway through the quarter put the game away.
Key performers
Bulldogs: Natalie Armstrong 24 points, 8 rebounds; Sarah Myers 7 points, 11 rebounds.
Spartans: Nadine Soliman 10 points, 8 rebounds; Te’Ja Twitty 10 points, 10 rebounds.
Notable
With 10 points, Nadine Soliman became the program’s all-time leading scorer on Saturday. Solimon, a senior, has now scored 1,912 points in her career.
Records
Bulldogs: 11-11, 6-1 SoCon
Spartans: 16-6, 5-2 SoCon
Up next
Bulldogs: vs Furman, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Spartans: at Chattanooga, 7 p.m. Thursday.
