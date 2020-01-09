UNCG 63
East Tennessee State 47
Site: Fleming Gymnasium
Why the Spartans won
UNCG played outstanding defense all night, holding the Buccaneers to 35% shooting and forcing 20 turnovers.
Key performers
UNCG: Te’Ja Twitty 13 points, 10 rebounds; Nadine Soliman 13 points, 4 steals.
ETSU: E’Lease Stafford 13 points, 5 rebounds.
Notable
Nadine Soliman’s 3-pointer at the 5:33 mark in the first quarter made her the all-time field goal leader in Spartans history. ... The win pushes the Spartans to 12-4, tying the best start through 16 games in program history.
Records
ETSU: 5-11 (0-1 SoCon)
UNCG: 12-4 (1-0 SoCon)
Up next
ETSU: at Western Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday
UNCG: at Chattanooga, 4 p.m. Saturday
