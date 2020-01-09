UNCG 63

East Tennessee State 47

Site: Fleming Gymnasium

Why the Spartans won

UNCG played outstanding defense all night, holding the Buccaneers to 35% shooting and forcing 20 turnovers.

Key performers

UNCG: Te’Ja Twitty 13 points, 10 rebounds; Nadine Soliman 13 points, 4 steals.

ETSU: E’Lease Stafford 13 points, 5 rebounds.

Notable

Nadine Soliman’s 3-pointer at the 5:33 mark in the first quarter made her the all-time field goal leader in Spartans history. ... The win pushes the Spartans to 12-4, tying the best start through 16 games in program history.

Records

ETSU: 5-11 (0-1 SoCon)

UNCG: 12-4 (1-0 SoCon)

Up next

ETSU: at Western Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday

UNCG: at Chattanooga, 4 p.m. Saturday

