UNCG 80

Concord 45

GREENSBORO — The UNCG women’s basketball team used a balanced attack to get past Concord University on Saturday, 80-45.

The Spartans had four players in double figures, including Te’Ja Twitty’s 16 points, which led all scorers.

Nadine Soliman recorded 13 points on five field goals, setting a UNCG Division I record for field goals made in a career with 665. She is now only three field goals away from the all-time program record.

UNCG won by dominating the game down low, outscoring Concord 42-18 in the paint.

The Spartans (11-4), who are off to their best start since the 1998-99 season, will begin conference play on Thursday against ETSU at home.

