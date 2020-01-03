UNCG 80
Concord 45
GREENSBORO — The UNCG women’s basketball team used a balanced attack to get past Concord University on Saturday, 80-45.
The Spartans had four players in double figures, including Te’Ja Twitty’s 16 points, which led all scorers.
Nadine Soliman recorded 13 points on five field goals, setting a UNCG Division I record for field goals made in a career with 665. She is now only three field goals away from the all-time program record.
UNCG won by dominating the game down low, outscoring Concord 42-18 in the paint.
The Spartans (11-4), who are off to their best start since the 1998-99 season, will begin conference play on Thursday against ETSU at home.
