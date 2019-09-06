TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton had five plate appearances in a simulated game Friday as he works to return this month from a knee injury.
The slugger also worked out in right field at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa, Fla. He is expected to take part in another simulated game today.
Stanton has been limited to nine games this year, hitting .290 with one home run and seven RBIs.
He strained his left biceps March 31 in his third game, strained a shoulder and calf during his rehabilitation and did not return until June 18. A week later, he strained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during an awkward headfirst slide into third base.
Also, outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury continues his season-long rehab. He is nearing the conclusion of a second consecutive year without playing in a major league game.
Ellsbury, who turns 36 Wednesday, worked out indoors. He had left hip surgery in August 2018 and been slowed by other injuries, including plantar fasciitis in the right foot.
Ellsbury is guaranteed more than $21 million in 2020, the final season of a $153 million, seven-year deal that includes a $21 million team option for 2021 with a $5 million buyout.
