Hornets 76ers Basketball

Charlotte Hornets’ Cody Zeller (40) goes up to dunk as Philadelphia 76ers’ Raul Neto (19) and Tobias Harris (12) look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

Joel Embiid scores 18 points and pulls down nine rebounds, Al Horford adds 15 points and the Philadelphia 76ers snap a three-game losing streak with a 114-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night in Philadelphia. Story, B5.

Tags

Load comments