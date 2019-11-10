Joel Embiid scores 18 points and pulls down nine rebounds, Al Horford adds 15 points and the Philadelphia 76ers snap a three-game losing streak with a 114-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night in Philadelphia. Story, B5.
Joel Embiid scores 18 points and pulls down nine rebounds, Al Horford adds 15 points and the Philadelphia 76ers snap a three-game losing streak with a 114-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night in Philadelphia. Story, B5.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.