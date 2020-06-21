RBC Heritage Golf

Webb Simpson holds the championship trophy after winning the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

 Gerry Broome

Webb Simpson, in a wild sprint to the finish after a three-hour storm delay, ran off five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine at Harbour Town and closes with a 7-under 64 for a one-shot victory over Abraham Ancer. Story, B4.

