C.J. Harris, rear, puts up a 3-pointer against Xavier. 

By the numbers: Four seasons: 13.0 points per game, 38.8% 3-point shooter. Third-team All-ACC in 2012. All-ACC honorable mention in 2013.

My take: Always the example of poise, Harris never seemed to get too high or too low — the ladder of which was impressive, since he tasted success as a freshman (averaging 9.9 points for Gaudio’s last season) and then languished through a combined 34-60 mark in Bzdelik’s first three seasons.

Harris was a glimmer of hope in dark times, averaging 16.7 and 15.4 points in his final two seasons. In his senior season, he was asked to lead a team with seven freshmen — along with this next player.

