By the numbers: Four seasons: 13.0 points per game, 38.8% 3-point shooter. Third-team All-ACC in 2012. All-ACC honorable mention in 2013.
My take: Always the example of poise, Harris never seemed to get too high or too low — the ladder of which was impressive, since he tasted success as a freshman (averaging 9.9 points for Gaudio’s last season) and then languished through a combined 34-60 mark in Bzdelik’s first three seasons.
Harris was a glimmer of hope in dark times, averaging 16.7 and 15.4 points in his final two seasons. In his senior season, he was asked to lead a team with seven freshmen — along with this next player.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.