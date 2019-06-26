Sierra Canyon Sheldon Basketball (copy) (copy)

Cassius Stanley (left), who ranked 29th nationally and third among shooting guards by 247 Sports, is among the most athletic players in the Class of 2019 and projects as a strong defender in college.

Role: Featured Attraction

How he fits: He’s not Zion Williamson, and no one is, but Stanley will have his own share of highlight-reel plays next season that showcase his freakish athleticism. It makes sense he played for Russell Westbrook’s AAU team, because Stanley shows the same tenacity in his desire to attack the basket. A good enough shooter to keep defenses honest, Stanley will benefit from playing alongside Jones and Hurt. His physical gifts should translate to the defense end also, where he’ll have an opportunity to be aggressive on the wing and force turnovers.

