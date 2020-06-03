FILE — In this Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson waits to run onto the field for the team’s NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Speaking to the media for the first time since the end of last season, Wilson didn’t care to talk about the game that’s helped make him famous. “To be honest with you, I don’t even want to talk about football right now,” Wilson said during a video conference Wednesday, June 3. “I can’t compare football to life and what the black community is going through right now,” he said. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)