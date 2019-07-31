GREENSBORO — How do you tell PGA Tour pros from amateur players?
Without seeing them hit a golf ball, you couldn’t during the first three days of Wyndham Week. For the first time in the tournament’s long history, pros looked like the amateurs in Monday’s and Wednesday’s pro-ams. Everyone wore shorts. In the past, the pros could be distinguished by their long pants.
The opening round of the Wyndham on Thursday will revert to tradition. All pros will be wearing trousers. And all will be walking, which was not the case in a few instances during Monday’s pro-am at Sedgefield Country Club.
Long pants have been a rule during pro-ams, practice and competitive rounds during the week of a tournament. But in February PGA Tour officials announced that players could wear shorts on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the start of a tournament on Thursday. With so many young amateur players participating in Wyndham’s two pro-ams, many with leg tans equal to that of the pros, it made the job more difficult for tournament announcer Mike Barber, especially on Monday when many of the participating pros were not that familiar .
“I had to concentrate sometimes to tell the difference,” says Barber, who introduced players on the first tee during both pro-ams.
Rory Sabbatini, a pro who lists South Africa (where he was born) and Slovakia (his wife’s native land ) as his home countries, took advantage Monday of another change in tour policy. He and pro J.J. Henry played their rounds using the speed and comfort of golf carts. On the 18th green, Sabbatini arrived five minutes before his four amateur partners, who trekked it out on foot in the 90-degree heat.
Sabbatini and Henry, who are 43 and 44, are among the oldest players in the Wyndham field. A PGA Tour official said pros, if they ask, are allowed to use a cart in Monday pro-ams, Carts were not allowed in Wednesday’s Wyndham’s Louis DeJoy and Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am.
Barber said carts made sense on Monday, when few people are there watching the pros.
“Players have been playing multiple weeks, in the heat,” Barber says. “The guys in carts are trying to reduce fatigue before the start of the tournament.”
Shorts make it cooler, too.