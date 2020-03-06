AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 qualifying (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, FanShield 500 qualifying (FS1)

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 (FS1)

BOXING

8 p.m.: Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Baseball

1 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: Louisville at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

Softball

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

2:30 p.m.: Kent State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

Men’s lacrosse

Noon: Denver at Notre Dame (ACC)

Women’s lacrosse

1 p.m.: Virginia at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

4 a.m.: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)

12:30 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (Golf)

2:30 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (WXII)

5:30 p.m.: Champions, Hoag Classic (Golf)

GYMNASTICS

12:30 p.m.: American Cup (WXII)

5 p.m.: American Cup (NBC Sports)

HORSE RACING

5:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m.: Houston vs. St. Louis (MLB)

NBA

5 p.m.: Houston at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

8:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Golden State (WXLV)

NHL

1 p.m.: Carolina at New York Islanders (Fox Sports South)

1 p.m.: Washington at Pittsburgh (NHL)

2 p.m.: Nashville at Dallas (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston (NHL)

10 p.m.: Columbus at Edmonton (NHL)

RUGBY

3 p.m.: England vs. Wales (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Wolfsburg (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Schalke (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

10 a.m.: English Premier Coverage (CNBC)

12:25 p.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Burnley (NBC Sports)

7 p.m.: MLS, Cincinnati at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)

3 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

6 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

XFL

2 p.m.: Seattle at Houston (WXLV)

5 p.m.: New York vs. Dallas (WGHP)

