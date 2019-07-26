GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Greensboro 3
Kannapolis 2
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers won: With the Intimidators leading 2-1 in the eighth, Kannapolis reliever Lane Ramsey’s wild pitch allowed Justin Harrer to score, tying the game 2-2. Jack Herman followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Victor Ngoepe to make the score 3-2.
Performances worth noting: Grasshoppers starter Alex Manasa was sharp in a no-decision. He allowed no runs on two hits over six innings, with five strikeouts.
Also worth noting: The Grasshoppers go for three wins in a row today at 4 p.m.