Guilford 37
Hampden-Sydney 27
Site: Armfield Athletic Center, Greensboro
Why the Quakers won: Guilford’s Jermaine Russell, who caught two touchdown passes, returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score after Hampden-Sydney had trimmed the Quakers’ lead to 24-13 with 6:13 to play in the third quarter. The Quakers never trailed despite statistical edges to Hampden-Sydney for total yards (361-303) and first downs (21-12).
Stars
Hampden-Sydney: RB Cole Becker, 35 carries, 172 yards, 2 TD; QB Austin Murphy, 24-45, 192 yards, TD, INT.
Guilford: WR Jermaine Russell, 6 catches, 82 yards, 2 TD, and 98-yard kickoff return, TD; FB Desmond McDowell, 16 carries, 96 yards.
Records: Hampden-Sydney: 1-7 overall, 0-6 ODAC. Guilford: 2-5 overall, 1-4 ODAC.
Up next
Hampden-Sydney: Ferrum,
1 p.m. Nov. 9.
Guilford: At Southern Virginia,
1 p.m. Saturday.
Hampden-Sydney 0 6 14 7 -- 27
Guilford 7 14 9 7 -- 37
First quarter
11:38: Guilford - J. Russell 8 yd pass from D. Phillips. (Harrison Kiser kick is good).
Second quarter
11:44: Guilford - Tre Alexander 5 yd pass from Deven Williams. (Harrison Kiser kick is good).
07:33: Hampden-Sydney - Rhett Andersen 33 yd field goal.
04:07: Hampden-Sydney - Rhett Andersen 49 yd field goal.
00:00: Guilford - Tre Alexander 60 yd pass from Teddy Gassert. (Harrison Kiser kick is good).
Third quarter
12:40: Guilford - Harrison Kiser 29 yd field goal.
06:13: Hampden-Sydney - Major Morgan 10 yd pass from Austin Murphy. (Rhett Andersen kick is good).
05:59: Guilford - J. Russell 98 yd kickoff return. (2pt conversion rush by TEAM fumbled
00:00: Hampden-Sydney - Cole Becker 1 yd run. (Rhett Andersen kick is good).
Fourth quarter
07:44: Hampden-Sydney - Cole Becker 2 yd run. (Rhett Andersen kick is good).
03:23: Guilford - J. Russell 50 yd pass from Teddy Gassert. (Harrison Kiser kick is good).
