WakeFBPrac

Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (40) and sophomore defensive lineman Tyler Williams (720 during practice.

Replacing two fifth-year defensive tackles wasn’t going to be easy, and neither was Bothroyd’s move from end to tackle, which started in the spring.

But the redshirt freshman from Willington, Conn., has stood out in the first five games in a variety of ways — from creating pressure as an interior pass-rusher to hustle plays to clogging up the middle in run support. He has 16 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Bothroyd’s impact might lessen as Tyler Williams enters the rotation at defensive tackle, but at least through the first five games, Bothroyd has proven to be one of the top defensive linemen for the Deacons.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Load comments