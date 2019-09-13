CUBS 17, PIRATES 8: Anthony Rizzo hit a grand slam, Willson Contreras launched two long solo homers and Chicago kept pace in the NL wild-card race with a win over Pittsburgh. Rookie Nico Hoerner hit a two-run shot for his first major league homer and had four RBIs for the Cubs, who entered tied with Milwaukee for the second NL wild card and four games behind NL Central-leading St. Louis. The Cardinals hosted the Brewers on Friday night. Contreras, Hoerner and Nicholas Castellanos each homered in the first with the wind blowing out as Chicago scored five times — and then kept on rolling — after Pittsburgh jumped on Jon Lester for a 4-0 lead. Lester (13-10) got the win despite allowing four earned runs on 11 hits in five innings.

