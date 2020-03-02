Coach Roy Williams hasn’t minced words this season when talking about his North Carolina team and said Monday that the Tar Heels’ performance in at Joel Coliseum was “embarrassing.”
“They hit us really early and we didn’t respond. We’re on the road, we need to be ready to play, it’s a rival,” Williams said. “… They would answer every run that we made. I was very disappointed in our offense, I was very disappointed in our defense. If we had special teams, I would be disappointed with that, too.”
As noted, North Carolina picked up a couple of wins last week. Now they’ll face the Deacons looking to further salvage what can be left before next week’s ACC tournament.
