Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad is done for the season. The Deacons need more than one player to step up to replace his production on defense.

This starts with something that can’t simply be done by one player.

Strnad has been Wake Forest’s best defensive player this season, and he’ll miss the rest of the regular season and in all likelihood whatever comes after it because of a torn bicep tendon.

Strnad’s impact is evident in his team-leading 69 tackles, but it’s beyond that. The fifth-year senior linebacker was responsible for communicating pre-snap checks and shifts with linebackers and the defensive line. Coach Dave Clawson has heaped praise on Strnad for his leadership ability this season, in the way he mentors teammates and offers constructive critiques.

On the field, Strnad will be replaced by Ja’Cquez Williams in the starting lineup. Williams is a redshirt junior who spent the past three seasons at rover, and only shifted to linebacker in the spring. He had nine tackles and forced a fumble against Florida State. Chase Monroe’s role will increase as a backup linebacker, and freshman Chase Jones, who has not played yet this season, could be thrown into the mix.

