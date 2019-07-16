Somehow, finding a replacement for a quarterback that went sixth in the NFL Draft isn’t Duke’s biggest concern this season. As good as Daniel Jones was for the Blue Devils over the past three seasons, his numbers weren’t astronomical and it wouldn’t be impossible for Quentin Harris to replicate them.
Instead, the issue for Duke is a lack of proven playmakers at receiver, a shaky offensive line and inexperience at linebacker and on the edge.
There’s a lot of uncertainty for the Blue Devils this season, and while David Cutcliffe continues to do magical (seriously, magical) work in Durham, the schedule doesn’t set up well for a team that will be feeling things out this season.