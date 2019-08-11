Northern Trust Golf

Patrick Reed pumps his fist on the 18th hole as he wins on the Northern Trust golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

 Mark Lennihan

Recharged from his pre-summer break, Patrick Reed finally finds the result he was looking with a victory Sunday over Jon Rahm and Abraham Ancer in the Northern Trust, the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup opener. Story, B4.

