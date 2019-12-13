Australia President's Cup Golf Reed's Caddie

U.S. team player Patrick Reed and his caddie, Kessler Karain look for a potential shot during the President’s Cup tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne on Thursday. Karain, the brother-in-law of Reed, will not be on the bag for the final session of the Presidents Cup today after shoving a spectator Saturday.

 Andy Brownbill/The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — The caddie for Patrick Reed will not be on the bag for the final session of the Presidents Cup after shoving a spectator who he felt was encroaching too close to Reed while cursing him.

The tour announced the decision after Saturday’s dual session, which ended with the International team holding a 10-8 lead. Reed said in a statement he respected the decision and that everyone was focused on winning.

Kessler Karain, the brother-in-law of Reed, says he heard heckling for three days and some had taken it too far.

Reed was a singular target of the American team this year because of a rules violation last week in the Bahamas. He twice removed a clump of sand from behind his ball in a waste area at the Hero World Challenge. When he was shown the incident on video, Reed accepted the two-shot penalty.

Reed failed to make a birdie in fourballs Saturday morning as he and Webb Simpson lost for the third straight time.

“Guy was about 3 feet from Patrick and said, ‘You (expletive) suck.’ I got off the cart and shoved him, said a couple things, probably a few expletives,” Karrain said in a statement to “Fore Play,” a podcast.

Karrain said security arrived and he left.

“I don’t think there’s one caddie I know that could blame me,” Karrain said. “Unless his bones break like Mr. Glass, the most harm done was a little spilled beer, which I’m more than happy to reimburse him for.”

Among the possibilities to replace him is Reed’s swing coach, Kevin Kirk.

U.S. captain Tiger Woods said the situation involving Reed, one of his four picks, was not a distraction.

“We came here as a team. We rallied around our teammate and we’re excited about tomorrow,” Woods said.

He placed Reed in the No. 3 spot, after Els had gone first and put C.T. Pan in that spot. That avoided the chance of Reed facing one of the three Australians on the team.

Reed didn’t help his cause Friday when he made a birdie putt, cupped his ear and then pretended to use his putter as a shovel.

Els made a point of saying the gallery was not nearly as bad as what the International team faced two years ago in New Jersey.

