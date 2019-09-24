East Tennessee State Appalachian State football (copy)

Appalachian State receiver Christian Wells is one of seven true freshman to appear in one game this year. Long snapper Christian Johnstone has appeared in two games, and linebacker KeSean Brown has appeared in three games.

As App State prepares for its fourth game of the season, it’s the perfect time to update the redshirt ticker for true freshman.

At this point last season, three 2018 signees helped add to the depth at inside linebacker — Tyler Bird, Trey Cobb and Logan Doublin. All ended up blowing right through the four-game threshold in its first year of existence. Before the 2018 season, the NCAA changed the redshirt rule, allowing players to appear in up to four games and still qualify for a redshirt.

Drinkwitz said Monday that he and the staff have a good handle on which freshman might play all season.

“There’s maybe one or two that were kind of rotated in that we’ll probably pull the brakes on but I’m not going to definitively say anything yet,” Drinkwitz said. “I mean, obviously, our schedule is very unique. We’ve got four games, then we’ve got like a three-week bye with one game in it, and then we’ve got seven games with six-and-a-half weeks.

“So there’s going to be a lot of football left to be played so I don’t know that anybody is going to be definitively redshirted, but I know there are guys that are going to be definitively pushed on saying, ‘You’re playing this year.’”

One freshman is approaching his fourth game: KeSean Brown. The linebacker has appeared in every game so far, mainly as a special teams contributor. Long snapper Christian Johnstone has played in two. Seven others have played in one: defensive back Milan Tucker; offensive linemen Lyle Hiers and Craig McFarland; running back Gabe Montgomery; wide receivers Raykwon Anderson, Dashaun Davis and Christian Wells.

