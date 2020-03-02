Southeast Guilford’s Raven Preston (left) drives against Waxhaw Cuthbertson’s Ruby Williams during the NCHSAA Class 3-A West girls fourth-round game at Southeast Guilford on Tuesday. Preston led all scorers with 19 points in the Falcons’ 53-50 win.
Southeast Guilford’s Millayna Redd (left) hugs a fan as they celebrate after Redd hit the buzzer-beating goal against Waxhaw Cuthbertson in the NCHSAA Class 3-A West girls fourth-round game at Southeast Guilford on Tuesday.
No. 2 Southeast Guilford 53
No. 3 Waxhaw Cuthbertson 50
What: Fourth Round of NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs
Site: At Southeast Guilford High School
Why the Falcons won: A combination of relentless defense and a buzzer-beater from an unlikely source enabled Southeast to move on. An attitude adjustment in the locker room at halftime had the Falcons flying in the second half. But it still took a Millayna Redd’s 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Southeast the victory.
Why the Cavaliers lost: A missed free throw with 11.4 seconds left gave the Falcons one more chance, and Redd proceeded to end Cuthbertson’s season. The Cavaliers were also unable to handle the Falcons’ pressure defense. Their seven-point lead evaporated and turned into a 10-point Southeast lead.
Stars: Southeast Guilford — Redd, and Raven Preston, who had a game-high 19 points and had the rebound and pass that led to Redd’s last shot.
Cuthbertson — Lillian Anderson finished with 11 points. She brought the Cavaliers back from an early deficit with two key 3-pointers. Junior Maddie Dillinger scored 12 points and battled on the boards with the Falcons.
The big plays:
The biggest play was Redd’s 3-pointer with 2 seconds on the clock. With the score tied at 50-50, the Cavaliers missed the back end of a one-and-one with 11.8 to play. Preston grabbed the rebound and raced up court.
“At first I thought she was going to take it to the hole,” said Redd. “But then she dished it off to me. I was just thinking, ‘I have to do this for my team.’ After it went in, the crowd just mobbed me. It was wild.”
With 15.1 seconds to play, Sydney Roberts hit a 3-pointer from the corner to give Southeast a 50-48 lead. But the Cavaliers quickly inbounded the ball and were fouled at mid-court by Shunte Bethea, her fifth foul.
“Millayna’s playing time has gone up and down,” said Southeast coach Rachel Clark. “When Shunte fouled out, she was the next one in line to go in.”
Preston scored Southeast’s first five points to give the Falcons a lead they would hold until the final minute of the quarter.
With 44 seconds left in the first quarter, Cuthbertson senior Lillian Anderson scored from underneath and was fouled. She buried her free throw to give the Cavaliers a 11-9 lead, their first lead of the game.
The Falcons came out for the second half and applied withering pressure on the unsuspecting Cavaliers. Two quick buckets to open the second half rattled the Cavaliers, as the Falcons cut the lead to three points, 28-25. Southeast went on a 19-2 run and opened a 10-point lead.
What we learned
1. Pride got it started. The Falcons went into the locker room at halftime not at all pleased with their performance. “We didn’t feel we were playing our game,” said Falcon coach Rachel Clark. “Scoring just 21 points in the first half is not us. We said we didn’t want to go out (of the tournament) that way. We knew we had to change things defensively.”
2. The crowd helped. “When Southeast was forcing turnovers and cutting into Cuthbertson’s lead, the Falcons football team was urging them on. “Having the crowd — and all the football players — certainly played to our advantage,” said Clark.
What they’re saying
Southeast Coach Rachel Clark, “We knew it would be an up-and-down game. Cuthbertson is a fantastic team.”
Millayna Redd: “I knew it was going in. As soon as I let it go, I knew it was in. I felt it. I just had to do what I had to do.”
Clark: “We will give them a little time to rest and then get back to it and make up a game plan for whoever we play next.”
Records
Cuthbertson: 28-3
Southeast Guilford: 29-1
Cuthbertson 13 15 6 16 — 50
Southeast Guilford 9 12 19 13 — 53
Cuthbertson: Reagan Iovino 6, Kamaria Sheriff 5, Lauryn Hardiman 6, Maddie Dillinger 12, Trinity Cherry-Brown 4, Lillian Anderson 11, Stephanie Hood 6
Southeast Guilford: Jessica Hopkins 2, Kennedi Simmons 15, Millayna Redd 4, Sydney Roberts 9, Raven Preston 19, Shunte Bethea 4
