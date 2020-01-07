As the Baltimore Ravens held their first practice Tuesday in advance of Saturday night’s divisional-round matchup against the Tennessee Titans, running back Mark Ingram II (calf injury) was one of four players who didn’t participate.
Last week, coach John Harbaugh said Ingram, who suffered a “mild-to-moderate” calf strain Dec. 22 against the Cleveland Browns, was “on track” to play Saturday and “should be practicing next week, full speed.”
But as he spoke to reporters Tuesday before practice, Harbaugh wouldn’t expand on Ingram when asked about his status.
“We’re not talking about any injuries this week,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll just wait and see. You’ll know on (Saturday).”
According to an NFL Network report, Ingram was “was essentially full speed last week on his calf” during the team’s bye week, “but he felt some tightness … and pulled back to avoid re-injury.”
The reports added that Ingram “still has a chance to play” Saturday.
GIANTS: The New York Giants made a stunning head coaching hire on Wednesday in the wake of preferred candidate Matt Rhule’s stiff-arm of their franchise, selecting Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge.
They also reportedly requested to interview fired Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to be Judge’s offensive coordinator, which would put an experienced coach the Giants have long coveted.
Not one person saw Judge’s hiring coming after his Monday interview with the team, though, perhaps outside of Judge and his representatives themselves.
“Shocked,” “wow,” and “Joe Judge?” were three texts from sources immediately after ESPN broke the news.
Sources say Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale had reason to believe he was the leader in the clubhouse as late as Monday evening, when the New York native Rhule chose the Carolina Panthers before even interviewing with his hometown team.
COWBOYS: Dallas will introduce Mike McCarthy as the ninth coach in franchise history today.
The team made the announcement Tuesday, a day after McCarthy reached agreement on a deal to replace Jason Garrett.
It’s the second coaching stop for the McCarthy, 56, who won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons with Green Bay.
The Packers won the title at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago. They went to the NFC championship game four times under McCarthy, who is 125-77-2 in the regular season and 10-8 in the playoffs.
Garrett led an underachieving 8-8 team in a make-or-break season, missing the playoffs in the final year of his contract. Owner Jerry Jones said Sunday the club wasn’t offering Garrett another contract after McCarthy had already interviewed.
Garrett, 53, had the second-longest tenure in club history at 9½ seasons.
BROWNS: Cleveland is the only team looking for a coach. That should make finding one a little easier.
With the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants completing coaching hires on Tuesday, Cleveland’s job vacancy will be the last NFL opening filled. It’s still unclear how quickly that will happen.
The Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season, are in the second week of interviews and have scheduled meetings this week with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland has also asked the Philadelphia Eagles permission to interview defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who like McDaniels, has head coaching experience.
Stefanski was a finalist for Cleveland’ job a year ago. He has a busy week with the Vikings playing San Francisco on Saturday in the second round of the playoffs.
All of those interviews could be moved up now after the Panthers agreed to terms with Baylor coach Matt Rhule and the Giants decided on Patriots special teams and wide receivers coach Joe Judge.
Cleveland’s choices have shrunk considerably over the past 24 hours after Mike McCarthy, the first candidate to interview with the Browns, was hired by the Dallas Cowboys. The former Packers coach was believed to be at or near the top of the wish list for owner Jimmy Haslam, who has had plenty of practice with coaching searches.
Rhule and Judge were not thought to be targets for Cleveland, but their signings in Carolina and New York changed the available talent pool.
McDaniels, too, has long been considered a favorite of Haslam, who has asked Cleveland’s fan base to be patient.
