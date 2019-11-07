Randy Norris and E.P. Reese can remember being Little League baseball players looking up to college and professional players.
Now that Norris and Reese, both former stars at Winston-Salem State, are at the professional level, they didn’t hesitate when asked to give back to the sport they love.
The two will be part of a free youth baseball clinic Saturday at Macedonia Park in High Point.
“It’s pretty cool that we can give back something like this to the kids who love baseball,” said Norris, 22, who has spent the last two years in the San Francisco Giants organization. “I’m looking forward to all the questions the kids are going to ask about playing pro ball. It should be a blast.”
Reese, 21, played one season at WSSU in 2019 — the team’s final season. The program was disbanded by the school after season ended in April due to financial reasons.
Reese, however, had such a good season that he was drafted by the Houston Astros and spent the summer playing 70 games in a short season of Single A ball.
“It’s going to be pretty cool,” said Reese, a graduate of North Davidson High School. “At that age all the kids are going to want to learn as much as they can, so I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”
The clinic runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration at 9 a.m. If there’s bad weather or it’s too cold, the clinic could be moved to Nov. 16.
Norris, who is from High Point, played three seasons for the Rams before getting drafted by the Giants in 2018. He helped the Rams win two CIAA titles during his three seasons.
Reese arrived at WSSU the season after Norris got drafted and moved right into the centerfield spot that Norris occupied. Reese first signed with N.C. State before transferring to Liberty and then WSSU.
“I can’t say enough about what Winston-Salem State did for me even if it was only for one season,” said Reese, who was drafted in the 25th round. “It’s a shame the program was eliminated, but I’m glad that both Randy and I were successful and have gotten to achieve our dreams.”
Norris said he doesn’t take it for granted that he’s living his dream of playing professional baseball. He bounced around to three different teams this past summer in the lower level of the minor leagues.
“I loved every minute of it even though it was a lot of travel,” Norris said. “It’s what I signed up for, and I just went about my business and worked on my game at every stop.”
The campers who come out to the clinic will receive a free T-shirt, lunch and quality instruction. Players at the minor league, collegiate and high school levels are expected to help at the camp as well.
