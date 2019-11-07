Virginia Tech Miami Football (web)

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker (right) runs as Miami linebacker Michael Pinckney tries to make a tackle earlier this season. 

Virginia Tech’s quarterback situation appears to be the same that Wake Forest had entering last weekend’s win over N.C. State.

Hendon Hooker, a Greensboro native, took over as the Hokies’ starter for wins against Miami, Rhode Island and North Carolina, but was injured against the Tar Heels and didn’t play in last week’s 21-20 loss at Notre Dame.

Early in the week, Coach Justin Fuente said “if (Hooker) practices all week and does well, then Hendon will be the starter,” the sentiment as Clawson’s “if Jamie can go, he’ll go” from last week. If Hooker can’t play, the starter would likely be redshirt freshman Quincy Patterson II, a 6-foot-4, 245-pounder whose first career start was last week — in which he passed for 139 yards and rushed for 77.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Load comments