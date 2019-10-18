Clint Bowyer will drive for Stewart-Haas Racing next season, but is fighting to stay in the NASCAR playoffs this season. He sits 11th in the 12-driver field entering today’s race.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Clint Bowyer rolled into Kansas Speedway on Friday with the comfort of knowing he’ll be with Stewart-Haas Racing next season and the uncertainty of whether he’ll be in the playoffs next week.
The Kansan reached a contract extension with SHR to remain in the No. 14 Ford regardless of what happens Sunday, when Bowyer faces postseason elimination. He sits 11th in the 12-driver field with the bottom four drivers eliminated after the race at Kansas Speedway.
“Unfortunately the nature of the business, all that stuff falls on top of managing (the playoffs), but you just have to have good people around you,” said Bowyer, who has been with SHR for three of his 15 seasons in NASCAR’s top series. “My brother and everybody did a good job of getting that handled, doing it in a manner that I don’t have to worry about it.”
Bowyer was hired to replace team co-owner Tony Stewart following his retirement after the 2016 season. That deal was done more than a year ahead of time, a rarity then and something that has become nearly nonexistent in an era in which contracts are often signed at the last minute.
“Listen, it’s always a good thing,” Bowyer said. “I don’t feel like I was racing for my career anyway. I race because I love to do it. I love to come back here and everything else. There’s a lot of pride to be part of a sport like this, something you’ve been doing it since you were a little boy.
“Doing it another year? Yes, that’s great and according to plan,” Bowyer said. “But right now the plan is all about trying to stay alive in these playoffs and winning a championship.”
Kyle Larson won at Dover and Ryan Blaney won last week’s rain-delayed race at Talladega, locking them into the eight-driver semifinal round that begins next week at Martinsville. But the pressure is on the remaining 10 drivers to lock up their spot at an unpredictable mile-and-a-half track.
Joey Logano is the last driver above the points cutoff line, while Alex Bowman is 18 points adrift to lead three Hendrick Motorsports cars in danger of elimination. The fourth car that could be cut on points? Bowyer, who is 24 points behind heading into Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.