VOLLEYBALL
West Forsyth 3, Glenn 0
Scores: WF 25-10, 25-10, 25-10.
Thomasville 3, East Davidson 1
Scores: T 25-19, T 27-25, ED 25-16, T 25-18.
Thomasville: Mahkayla Hart 19 kills, 6 blocks; Taylor Harris 14 service points, 16 assists; Raven Lee 11 service points; Jada Gainey 13 digs.
Records: Thomasville 8-10.
Mount Tabor 3, Southwest Guilford 2
Scores: MT 26-24, MT 26-24, SWG 25-17, SWG 26-24, MT 15-12.
Records: Mount Tabor 4-11.
South Rowan 3, Oak Grove 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-17, 15-16.
Oak Grove: Olivia Stone 11 kills, 4 blocks; Grace Manring 6 kills.
Records: Oak Grove 12-5, 10-3 CCC.
Caldwell 3, Forsyth Country Day 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-14, 25-18.
Records: FCDS 6-8, PTAC 4-4; Caldwell 19-4, 7-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Forsyth Country Day 2, Caldwell 1 (OT)
Goals: Forsyth Country Day-Henderson Holder, Nicholas Chin; Caldwell-Ben Grieves. Assists: Forsyth Country Day-Spencer Muller, Caleb Divelbiss. Shots: FCDS 10, Caldwell 13. Saves: FCDS (David Sanchez) 5; Caldwell (Marshall Landry) 3. Corner kicks: FCDS 0, Caldwell 1.
Records: FCDS 9-5, 5-3 PTAC 3A.
Reynolds 8, Davie 0
Goals: Edwin Meza, Aldair Anica-Hernandez 3, Jack Doherty, Jack Holbrook, Pleh Reh 2. Assists: Aldair Anica-Hernandez 2, Pleh Reh 2, Owen Fitzgerald, Edwin Meza.
GIRLS GOLF
Oak Hollow GC, par 36
Team scores: Wesleyan 119, High Point Central 173
Individual leaders: 1. Gabriela Cruz (W) 37, 2. Macie Burcham (W) 38, 3. Emmalie Spry (W) 44, 4. Emma Niebauer (HPC) 49, 5. Grace Poston (HPC) 61, T6. Lea Kolbet (HPC), Morgan Owens (HPC) 63.
GIRLS TENNIS
Salem Academy 8, Westchester 1
Singles: Krystle Chukwanu (S) def. Dory Keever 8-5; Izzy Smith (S) def. Kate Leonard 8-3; Sidney Stearnes (S) def. Ava Apple 8-5; Jessie Gentles (S) def. Sofia Chodri 8-0; Faith Harcus (S) def. Olivia Beaver 8-3; Lucy Heard (W) def. Emma Shelby 8-4;
Doubles: Krystle Chukwanu/Sidney Stearnes (S) def. Lucy Heard/Olivia Beaver 8-0; Izzy Smith/Faith Harcus (S)def. Kate Leonard/Ava Apple 8-3; Jessie Gentles/Molly Beasley (S) def. Sofia Chodri/Claire Smith 8-3.
Reynolds 8, Mount Tabor 1
Singles: Emelie Patti (RJR) def. Meg Salt 8-1; Mercer Sullivan (RJR) def. Madison Rabold 8-1; Audrey Nelson (RJR) def. Ella Rose 9-7; Allie Hiersteiner (RJR) def. Rebecca Pollard 8-0; Lia Blackard (RJR) def. Mony Madan 8-0; Caroline Bumgarner (RJR) def. Mary Poyner York 8-2.
Doubles: Patti-Blackard (RJR) def. Salt-Pollard 8-3; Sullivan-Ellie Cameron (RJR) def. Rabold-Madan 8-3; York-Chelsea Ivers (MT) def. Hiersteiner-Bumgarner 8-6.
Bishop McGuinness 7, North Stokes 0
Singles: Lydia Cortes def. Tessa Sprinkle 6-2, 6-2; Michelle Petrangeli def. Ada Hassan 6-0, 6-0; Katie Dasher def. Katherine Collins 6-0, 6-0; Lourdes Lopez def. Josie Stanbery 6-2, 6-0; Izabelle Bermudez (BM) Emma Hooker 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli def. Sprinkle/Stanbery 8-2; Bermudez/Lassiter def. Collins/Hooker 8-2.
East Wilkes 8, Elkin 1
Singles: Emma Henstock (Elkin) def. Jordan Schubart 6-3, 6-4; Sylvia Prevette (EW) def. Stephanie Kelly 4-6, 7-5, 10-3; Kaleigh Couch (EW) def. Brittany Collins 6-4, 6-1; Brianna Martin (EW) def. Kenley Wells 7-5, 6-1; Tristen Blevins (EW) def. Larkyn Nelson 6-2, 6-0; Kristie Brown (EW) def. Zoey Hawks 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Schubart/Martin (EW) def. Henstock/Kelly 8-5; Prevette/Couch (EW) def. Collins/Nelson 8-6; Blevins/Brown (EW) def. Hawks/Bronwyn Sloop 8-0.
Records: East Wilkes 15-1, 12-1 MVAC.
Forsyth Country Day 6, Caldwell Academy 2
Singles: Rollins Ortman (CA) d. Halle Kinkaid 6-3, 6-3; Bryanna Myers (FCD) d. Isabella Gomez 6-3, 6-3; Erica Choopani (FCD) d. Payton O’Brien 6-2, 6-0; Mary Brooks Hall (FCD) d. Ashlyn Baird 6-1, 6-0; Maddie Herric (CA) d. Ashley Parsons 7-5, 4-6, 1-0; Yu Otaki (FCD) d. Mallory Crishmon 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Myers-Choopani (FCD) d. Gomez-Crishmon 8-1; Hall-Otaki (FCD) d. O’Brien-Baird 8-0.
Records: FCDS 8-7 (6-3); Caldwell 3-9 (3-11).
