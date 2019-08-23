Soon enough, Wake Forest’s football season will begin. Utah State is visiting BB&T Field on Aug. 30, marking the second football game to be broadcast on the ACC Network.
The Deacons wrapped up fall camp last week and have moved on to preparing for the Aggies.
Here’s a stab at what Wake Forest’s first depth chart of the season will be:
Quarterback
Jamie Newman | R-Jr. | 6-4 |245
Sam Hartman | Soph. | 6-1 | 200
The only question here is whether a third QB will be listed and, whether that would be freshman Michael Kern or redshirt sophomore Tayvon Bowers.
Newman was named the starter toward the end of fall camp, and will try to build off his impressive performance that ended last season. He’s a powerful runner with a strong arm who — crazy thought — has improved since winning MVP of the Birmingham Bowl.
Running back
Cade Carney | Sr. | 5-11 | 215
Christian Beal-Smith | R-Soph. | 5-10 | 190
Kenneth Walker | Fr. | 5-10, 200
Carney brings the bruising style that helped him to a 1,000-yard season a year ago, while Beal-Smith and Walker provide electric running styles. Walker was one of the pleasant surprises of camp, a freshman running back with excellent vision and explosiveness.
Wide receiver
Sage Surratt | R-Soph. | 6-3 | 215
Steve Claude | R-Sr. | 6-2 | 200
These are two of the top three, and along with Scotty Washington, they’ll be rotated in and out. Surratt is the top returner after catching 41 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns last season, while Claude will get an expanded role.
Slot receiver
Kendall Hinton | R-Sr. | 6-0 | 195
Jaquarii Roberson | R-Soph. | 6-1 | 180
Hinton might have the most talent on the roster, as the former QB enters the season as a slot receiver with open-field elusiveness. It won’t all be Hinton, though, as Roberson has been primed for a breakout season since spring practices in 2018 and has the physical tools.
Wide receiver
Scotty Washington | R-Sr. | 6-5 | 225
A.T. Perry | R-Fr. | 6-5 | 190 or Donavon Greene | Fr. | 6-2 | 200
Washington, like many Deacons, has enjoyed a healthier camp. The hope is that translates to him returning to his 2017 form, when he emerged as an outside threat with 45 catches for 711 yards. Wake Forest was still searching for its fourth receiver, and that might end up being Greene, the freshman from Mount Airy High School who already has the physicality of a college receiver.
Tight end
Jack Freudenthal | R-Sr. | 6-3 | 235
Brandon Chapman | R-Jr. | 6-5 | 255
Blake Whiteheart | R-Fr. | 6-4 | 240
Freudenthal and Chapman form an experienced and potent duo, both with size to work the middle of the field and hands to catch off-target passes. Whiteheart quietly had an efficient camp.
Left tackle
Justin Herron | Grad. | 6-5 | 290
Je’Vionte’ Nash | R-Jr. | 6-3 | 295
Herron returns from tearing an ACL in the opener last season, and with 38 career starts, he has a chance to break the program record for starts by an offensive lineman (48, held by Steve Vallos).
Left guard
Sean Maginn | R-Soph. | 6-3 | 290 OR Loic Ngassam Nya | R-Soph. | 6-3 | 300
Maginn seemed to hold the edge to start over Nya — but it seems certain that both will play in the opener.
Center
Zach Tom | R-Soph. | 6-4 | 290
Michael Jurgens | R-Fr. | 6-4 | 290
Tom takes over after spending the past two seasons learning from Ryan Anderson, who previously played the position. The redshirt sophomore is a cerebral player.
Right guard
Nathan Gilliam | R-Sr. | 6-5 | 300
Taleni Suhren | R-Jr. | 6-5 | 285
Gilliam slides back to guard, a position he is more comfortable playing. He led the Deacons last season with 1,121 offensive snaps and brings that durability into his final season at Wake Forest.
Right tackle
Jake Benzinger | R-Sr. | 6-7 | 295
Allan Rappleyea | R-Soph. | 6-5 | 290
Benzinger moves back to right tackle after spending nearly all of last season at left tackle. He’s tied with Essang Bassey for the most consecutive starts on the team (26).