Hubert Hurkacz of Poland returns a volley in his 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Benoit Paire of France in Winston-Salem Open final.
WINSTON-SALEM - Hubert Hurkacz made history on Saturday for tennis in Poland. And he did it while playing in the Winston-Salem Open.
Third-seeded Hurkacz won his first career tournament and picked up the first men’s singles championship for Polish tennis in 37 years by defeating top-seeded Benoit Paire 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on a cool, damp afternoon.
The 22-year-old became the first Polish player since Wojtek Fibak won the WCT Chicago on Dec. 5, 1982 to win a tournament. He’s also the first Polish player since Jerzy Janowicz to play in a final, when Janowicz lost to Lukas Rosol of the Czech Rebublic in the 2014 Winston-Salem Open.
“It’s a huge win for me today,” Hurkacz said. “Benoit is an amazing player, so it was a really great win for me, great match. I had to fight a lot. It was great to have, but it I’m so excited to lift my first trophy here.”
It’s also been a year for first-year champions on the ATP Tour. Hurkacz is the 14th first-time championship this season, and he’s the first first-time champion to win at the Winston-Salem Open since Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain defeated countryman Roberto Bautista Agut in 2016.
“I’m so happy. Being here I haven’t realized I’ve won the title,” Hurkacz said. “On Monday I have another match to come (at the U.S. Open). Obviously today I’m going to be excited and tomorrow, I’ll focus on the next job.”
Not only was he the first Polish men’s player to win a men’s tournament in 37 years, it was also a great weekend for Polish tennis as a whole. In Friday’s men’s doubles final at the Winston-Salem Open, Lukas Kubot of Poland played with Marcelo Melo of Brazil to win the doubles final. And on Saturday at the inaugural women’s NYJTL Bronx Open, qualifier Magda Linette of Poland defeated Camila Giorgi of Italy to capture the championship.
“That’s a lot of time,” Hurkacz said. “I’m so glad I’m able to win a Tour event.”