WakeGT

Wake Forest guard Bryant Crawford averaged 15.6 points per game in three seasons at Wake Forest. 

By the numbers: Three seasons: 15.6 points per game, 5.0 assists per game, 3.3 rebounds per game. All-ACC honorable mention in 2018.

My take: This was the toughest decision to make. Codi Miller-McIntyre was as valuable a player as there was in the final two Jeff Bzdelik-coached seasons and the first two Danny Manning seasons. And the same can be said for Brandon Childress, Wake Forest’s leading scorer last season and in the current season.

But Crawford gets the nod because, first and foremost, he was the point guard for the only season that saw the Deacons reach the postseason. Crawford was handed the Deacons’ keys as a freshman point guard because of an injury to Miller-McIntyre, and by the time Crawford was a sophomore he was one-half of a dynamic pick-and-roll duo with the other player from that 2016-17 team on this list.

For his three seasons in Winston-Salem, Crawford was a consistent shooter and playmaker.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments