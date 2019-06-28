Purdue Nebraska Basketball

Nebraska's Thomas Allen (12) drives around Purdue's Ryan Cline (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Allen will sit out this season after announcing his decision to transfer from Nebraska in April. The Raleigh native averaged 8.7 points and played 30 minutes per game last season for the Cornhuskers. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

