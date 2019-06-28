Role: Floor general
How he fits: Johnson doesn’t get the fanfare of some other guards in the league, but he’s quietly become one of the most well-rounded players in the ACC. He’s capable of big scoring nights, fueled by hot shooting from deep or playing the role of distributor, shown by his 7.3 assist average as a sophomore. No matter what he’s doing on any given night, if he’s engaged and efficient, State wins. With the amount of offensive talent surrounding him, Johnson won’t have to press his offensive game this season. Get the Wolfpack organized, set his guys up and knock down open shots, and State should have one of the nation’s most efficient offenses.