Role: Leader and garbage man
How he fits: Garbage man is a compliment in this case, with DeLaurier largely responsible for cleaning up after Duke’s youngsters. He’ll put up solid rebounding numbers and get most of his buckets on putbacks and layups, benefitting from playing alongside ultra-talented offensive stars. DeLaurier has steadily improved his ability to stay on the floor, going from 9.9 fouls called per 40 minutes as a freshman to 6.5 last season and can be a solid rim protector for the Blue Devils.