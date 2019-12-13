Navy 31
Army 7
PHILADELPHIA — Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo wrapped Malcolm Perry tighter than an Army defense could muster for an embrace that served as a bit of an apology.
Perry had done it all for Navy in a 31-7 victory Saturday that earned him MVP honors in the 120th game between the service academies. Perry became the fourth quarterback in FBS history to rush for 300 yards, running for 304 yards with two touchdowns, and set a slew of program records.
It forced Niumatalolo to go on TV and issue a mea culpa: “I’m a bad coach. How did I bench him last year?”
Perry’s biggest number? For the senior it was one, as in, the first time he led the No. 21 Mids past Army.
“This was the biggest game I’ve played in my life,” Perry said. “We didn’t win the last three games. But that makes this even more sweet.”
Navy (10-2, No. 23 CFP) used a trick play to help reverse a rare losing streak against Army and won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy for the 16th time and snapped a three-game losing streak to Army.
Navy leads the series 61-52-7. The Black Knights (5-8) were trying to win four straight games in the Army-Navy series for the first time since 1993 to 1996.
Perry, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior quarterback, helped the fleet of foot Navy offense run away with the game with another game for the record book. He ran for a 55-yard TD in the first half, added a 44-yard scamper and set Navy season records in yards rushing and total 100-yard games.
“We wanted to open up the box. The last few years, we played in a phone booth,” Niumatalolo said. “We didn’t want to play that way. We wanted to spread things out and let Malcolm’s talent take over.”
Niumatalolo became the winningest coach in the history of the Army-Navy series with nine. Army’s Earl Blaik went 8-8-2 from 1941 to 1958.
Up next
Army’s season is over.
Navy will play Kansas State on Dec. 31 in the Liberty Bowl.
