MARTIN KAYMER

In 2014 Martin Kaymer dominated the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 winning by eight shots.

 Journal File Photo

1962 U.S. Amateur: Labron E. Harris def. Downing Gray, 1 up

1989 U.S. Women's Amateur: Vicki Goetze def. Brandie Burton, 4 and 3

1994 U.S. Senior Open: Simon Hobday beat Jim Albus and Graham March by one shot

1999 U.S. Open: Payne Stewart beat Phil Mickelson by one shot

2005 U.S. Open: Michael Campbell beat Tiger Woods by two shots

2008 U.S. Amateur: Danny Lee def. Drew Kittleson 5 and 4

2014 U.S. Open: Martin Kaymer beat Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton by eight shots

2014 U.S. Women's Open: Michelle Wie beat Stacy Lewis by two shots

2017 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball: Frankie Capan/Shuat Ming Wong won

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Load comments