1962 U.S. Amateur: Labron E. Harris def. Downing Gray, 1 up
1989 U.S. Women's Amateur: Vicki Goetze def. Brandie Burton, 4 and 3
1994 U.S. Senior Open: Simon Hobday beat Jim Albus and Graham March by one shot
1999 U.S. Open: Payne Stewart beat Phil Mickelson by one shot
2005 U.S. Open: Michael Campbell beat Tiger Woods by two shots
2008 U.S. Amateur: Danny Lee def. Drew Kittleson 5 and 4
2014 U.S. Open: Martin Kaymer beat Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton by eight shots
2014 U.S. Women's Open: Michelle Wie beat Stacy Lewis by two shots
2017 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball: Frankie Capan/Shuat Ming Wong won