The Carolina Panthers will not be holding training camp at Wofford this year.
The NFL is informing teams, per a source with knowledge of the situation, and is expected to announce soon that the Panthers and eight other teams (Bills, Colts, Cowboys, Chiefs, Rams, Raiders, Steelers and Washington) that hold training camps away from their home facilities will be unable to this year due to COVID-19, per reports.
The Panthers have held camp at the Spartanburg, S.C., college every year since the team’s first season in 1995 and recently extended that contract. Moving training camp to Charlotte means that it is increasing unlikely fans will be in attendance.
Prior to the team agreeing to stay at Wofford, there was speculation that the team was more likely to hold camp this year at its facility in Charlotte after owner David Tepper constructed a $1 million bubble prior to the 2019 season for Carolina to practice in. It will now allow the team to conduct training camp at Bank of America Stadium.
Once the Panthers’ new facility in Rock Hill is opened (expected for summer 2022), training camp will move there on a permanent basis.
The facility is partly being built to give the Panthers a leg up when it comes to advances in technology and other resources.
Tepper has discussed the importance of retaining a presence in South Carolina outside of the in-development facility in Rock Hill, S.C.
Training camp was attended by more than 100,000 fans in 2017, and a 2018 study by a study by Clemson’s parks, recreation and tourism department showed the Panthers in Spartanburg had an economic impact of $13 million for the city in 2016 and ’17.
