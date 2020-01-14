A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract to make LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady their new offensive coordinator.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Panthers have not confirmed the move.
Brady worked closely with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Tigers to a win over Clemson in the national championship game.
Brady is the first significant hire for new Panthers coach Matt Rhule.
The 30-year-old Brady will become the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL.
Under Brady, LSU led the nation in points scored and yards passing while going 15-0 this season.
Brady previously worked as an assistant for Carolina’s biggest NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints.
FALCONS: Atlanta will have new uniforms for the 2020 season. That’s all the team is disclosing for now. The Falcons announced the plan in a letter from team owner Arthur Blank to season-ticket holders. No details of the new look were released. The Falcons say the uniform, designed by Nike, will be unveiled in April.
SEAHAWKS: When Seattle heads into free agency, it’s clear where its focus will need to be.
The line of scrimmage must be a priority for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll with several significant players that are pending free agents for the Seahawks.
Seattle has 19 total unrestricted free agents going into the offseason and is expected to have close to $70 million in salary cap space heading into free agency.
It’s a massive spending sum for the Seahawks compared to previous years and could end up being eaten up by several of their own free agents.
The free agent class is highlighted by a pair of defensive linemen in Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed.
