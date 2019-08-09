For anyone expecting the Carolina Panthers’ two backup quarterbacks to come out guns blazing Thursday night...
Think again.
With franchise quarterback Cam Newton still rehabbing from arthroscopic shoulder surgery in January, the team’s backup quarterback position becomes particularly crucial. And without a reliable Derek Anderson-like veteran presence, coach Ron Rivera and general manager Marty Hurney have chosen to let two young guns — rookie Will Grier and second-year player Kyle Allen — battle it out for the No. 2 job.
They’ve split reps evenly in training camp to this point. Thursday’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears was the first real opportunity for either passer to separate himself.
But that didn’t exactly happen.
Allen earned the start, but as he was quick to remind after Carolina’s eventual 23-13 win, that doesn’t necessarily mean much.
“I think there’s a lot of fluidity in preseason with everybody, and I think I’ve experienced that from the other end of being the fourth guy last year,” Allen said. “Obviously for me, it’s just about coming in and playing consistently every day, and taking control of what I can control.”
Allen’s stat line — 7-of-11 passes completed for 76 yards, with no touchdowns or turnovers — was just that: stable but unspectacular. He did a nice job operating the screen game, finding Cameron Artis-Payne in space a number of times as defenders clogged his line of vision. He also threw tight end Ian Thomas open on a crossing route early, which turned into a 16-yard gain.
Those sorts of throws are encouraging and help prove Allen’s savvy in last season’s Week 17 victory against the Saints might not be a fluke, they weren’t explosive.
In fact, Allen had three opportunities for big plays Thursday and failed to convert on any. There was a roll-out to the right when he opted for a short scramble instead of gambling to Thomas deep, and then another play when he escaped two would-be sacks only to throw the ball into the dirt.
On the other hand, Grier was less consistent but flashier. He threw for the game’s only touchdown pass, a short dump-off to rookie running back Elijah Holyfield, and had a deceptively-quick 20-yard sprint down the left sideline. He finished 9-for-16 for a nearly-identical 77 yards.