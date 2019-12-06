Grimsley vs East Forsyth football (copy)

Grimsley’s Quentin Williamson wraps up East Forsyth QB Ty Lyles during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

ABOVE: Grimsley’s Quan Nora (left) stiff-arms an East Forsyth defender during Friday night’s NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional final in Greensboro. BELOW: Grimsley’s Quentin Williamson (left) wraps up East Forsyth quarterback Ty Lyles. East Forsyth held off Grimsley 21-20 to advance to next week’s championship game.

Tags

Load comments