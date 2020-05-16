When a tired heart is overwhelmed and it seems like you can’t take it, and all hope is gone, just remember that the wilderness does not last forever!
The wilderness is an “in between” place. It is a time of testing before we get to the Promised Land on the other side. Generally, we don’t like our time in the wilderness, but it is an opportunity for transformation and growth.
We come out different than we went in. Most importantly, our time in the wilderness is temporary, but the courage, compassion, and character we develop are permanent. There is greatness inside of you! If we keep reaching, if we keep praying, if we don’t let go, we can all be heroes! Rise up stronger, hold on longer, keep the faith, and never lose hope! The victory is already yours, and don’t give up, because it’s worth the fight!
— the Rev. Deon Clark, pastor of Equation Church
