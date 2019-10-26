Newman is playing at an All-ACC level and, though the Deacons beat Florida State without him, they’ll need the 6-4, 230-pound redshirt junior back to full strength for the final five weeks.
He adds a dimension to Wake Forest’s spread-option, warp-speed-tempo offense as one of the best deep-ball passers in the country and as a power runner. Newman is averaging 341.2 yards of total offense per game and leads the ACC in passing efficiency (160.7).
About an hour and a half before the win against the Seminoles, Newman went through a degree of warmups and appeared to throw without difficulty — given that was last week, it’s reasonable to believe he’ll be recovered from his left shoulder injury to be at full strength against N.C. State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.